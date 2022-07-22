Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Court asks police to keep witnesses present in next hearing
The Dindoshi sessions court, which is hearing the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, on Friday directed the police to ensure that witnesses are present on the next date, July 29.
The court also reminded the prosecution that the case had been expedited by the Supreme Court.
The observations came after the police sought adjournment citing non-availability of witnesses. The plea was allowed only after the investigating officer assured the court that two witnesses would testify on the next date of hearing.
The prosecution also pleaded that one of the witnesses, Joseph Alexander, from whom the accused had allegedly procured chloroform used in committing the murders, had difficulty in coming to the court and that he be allowed to depose through videoconferencing. The court then asked the defence lawyers to respond to the plea.
According to the prosecution, Hema and Bhambhani were reported missing on December 12, 2015. Hours later, around 6.30 pm, Kandivali police station received information about two huge brown cardboard boxes being thrown in a drain near the burial ground at Dahanukar Wadi in Kandivali West. Upon opening those two parcels, police found the bodies of Hema and Bhambhani.
The prosecution alleged that Hema was lured out of her house under the guise of providing evidence against her ex-husband, Chintan Upadhyay, also an artist. She had taken Bhambhani with her to meet the person who claimed to be Chintan’s ex-house help from Jaipur.
Police further claimed that during the probe they collected material that clearly indicated that Chintan had hired Pradeep Rajbhar, Azad Rajbhar, Vijay Rajbhar, and Shivkumar Rajbhar to eliminate his ex-wife and her lawyer, as he had grudge against, purportedly for “making his life miserable”. The four are from a village in Uttar Pradesh.
In his confessional statement recorded on March 8, 2016, Pradeep had said that he was jobless at that time and had sought help from Chintan. He was then called to Mumbai through Vidyadhar Rajbhar, one of Chintan’s workmen, and others. He was directed to make a phone call to Hema posing as Chintan’s ex-servant and inform her that he had some videos which she could rely upon in her legal battle with her estranged husband.
Pradeep has also narrated the entire plot, purportedly hatched by Chintan through Vidyadhar and others.
Chintan was arrested on December 22, 2015, and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 17, 2021.
