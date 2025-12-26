‘History sheeter’ from Mumbai joins Thane BJP

THANE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday evening inducted Mayur Shinde, a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases, into the party, triggering a fresh political controversy in Thane. Shinde was formally inducted in the presence of BJP MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele, and other party office-bearers. Mayur Shinde (centre in white) was formally inducted in the presence of BJP MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele, and other party office-bearers. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Shinde is accused in multiple criminal cases registered in Mumbai and Thane, including serious offences such as murder and extortion. Originally from Bhandup, he later shifted to Thane after being externed by the police. In 2023, Shinde was arrested for ordering calls to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, threatening to kill him and his brother.

This is not Shinde’s first foray into politics. In 2017, he had sought a Shiv Sena ticket for the municipal elections but was denied. A few days ago, posters and banners announcing his induction into the BJP appeared across Thane, but the party temporarily put the move on hold following criticism from opposition parties. His eventual entry into the BJP has once again drawn sharp reactions.

According to party sources, Shinde is eyeing the upcoming Thane civic elections and is preparing to contest from Ward No. 14 in the Savarkar Nagar area. He had been actively seeking a BJP ticket, and his formal induction has intensified speculation over whether the party may nominate him as a candidate.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Thane questioned the move and said, “The BJP claims to be a party with a difference. If they cancelled Mayur Shinde’s induction earlier due to criticism, under what compulsion have they now inducted him into the party?”

Responding to the criticism, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele told HT, “There have been cases against Mayur Shinde, and he has been released by the court. Some cases are still pending. He has been inducted into the party as a normal worker. We have not given him any post nor declared him as a candidate for the elections.”