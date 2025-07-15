Mumbai: As a step toward implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the state government announced the implementation of a Holistic Progress Card (HPC) system for all state board schools and a revised curriculum for class 1 starting this academic year. The decision is a part of the state government’s phased plan to transition the school education system in line with the NEP by 2028–29. Holistic Progress Card system to be implemented for class 1in Maharashtra

The HPC is designed to assess students more comprehensively, capturing their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development, instead of focusing solely on their academic performance. The system is to be implemented alongside the new state curriculum aligned with the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 structure. This structure divides schooling into four stages: Foundational (five years), Preparatory (three years), Middle (three years), and Secondary (four years). The new approach aligns with the global goals for education and ensures greater equity, quality, and inclusivity.

As per the resolution issued by the state government on Monday, the Class 1 batch of academic year 2025-26 will be the first to be assessed using the HPC. The curriculum, developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) framework.

The new curriculum reduces the content load and focuses more on experiential learning, encouraging logical thinking, and integrating foundational literacy and numeracy.

The textbooks for the curriculum are set to be adapted from the material provided by the NCERT, with Maharashtra-specific changes made by Balbharati, the state textbook bureau.

“This initiative is not just about changing what children learn, but how they learn and how we assess that learning,” said an official from the School Education and Sports Department. “The Holistic Progress Card represents a shift toward student-centric, skill-oriented education.”

Orientation and training sessions for teachers on the new assessment methods will begin later this year to ensure smooth implementation. The HPC will replace traditional report cards and become a key tool in monitoring students’ overall growth.