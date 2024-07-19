THANE: Two five-month-old Indie puppies were beaten to death and later thrown off the terrace of a housing society in Diva. The police on Thursday registered an FIR against a 35-year-old housekeeper of the building, who was caught on CCTV, in which he was seen carrying the puppies in a garbage bin and later throwing them off the terrace. Housekeeper beats two puppies to death, throws them off terrace

The officials said the residential building - Anantnath Developer Society- where the incident occurred, is infamous as four cases of animal cruelty have been registered in the past two years against several residents.

The incident came to light on July 4, when Gini Narayanan, 34, a resident who fed the stray puppies and cared for them, was shocked by the sudden disappearance of the puppies. Gini asked the watchman of their building about the puppies but to no avail. She then approached the secretary of the housing society and sought his permission to review the CCTV footage and found out that Lahu Manduskar, the housekeeper, threw the puppies to a nearby nullah.

When the secretary confronted the housekeeper, he said the puppies were urinating everywhere, creating a mess that he had to clean repeatedly. Frustrated with this, he admitted hitting them and subsequently throwing them into the open drain.

According to the Mumbra police, Narayanan reported that a female dog named Dolly had given birth to five puppies in their society five months ago. Three of them died a month ago, and Narayanan had been caring for the remaining two. “Amongst the two puppies, one was already weak and was undergoing treatment. Both the puppies were seen cheerfully walking and playing in the compound just a few minutes before the incident was captured on CCTV,” said Naryanana.

“As soon as we received the complaint, we registered a case against the housekeeper under section 325 (mischief by killing or injuring an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer.

Sharing past incidents of animal cruelty from the housing society, an official said a resident, identified as Sanjay Bhagwat, deliberately ran his car over and killed three sleeping puppies, resulting in an FIR being registered against him.

In another incident, in a disturbing act of revenge, a man intentionally ran over a mother dog who was feeding her puppy, leaving the puppy paralysed for life and losing the full function of her back.