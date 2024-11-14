I will win purely because of my work in Navi Mumbai: Ganesh Naik

NAVI MUMBAI: Former minister and Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik, 74, has virtually ruled Navi Mumbai for decades. In recent times, however, he has witnessed political storms, including that of his son, former MLA Sandeep Naik, quitting the BJP to join the NCP (SP). Ganesh Naik addressed a massive campaign rally in Airoli on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Speaking during his massive campaign rally in Airoli, Naik, confident of victory, claimed support from all sections and said that no allegations against any party or leader would be made in his campaign, which was based purely on his work over the years and his vision for the city.

“This time it is not just about candidates,” he said. “The real fight is between the Mahayuti and MVA. As for me, since Maharashtra was formed, only two candidates—Ajit Pawar and Ganesh Naik—have won by margins of 2 lakh votes. This is due to people’s love and trust. It is not about campaigning but meeting people for their blessings.”

A veteran of wins by record margins and also a couple of shock defeats, the presence of a strong opposition this time does not seem to worry him. “I won comfortably in 1990 and 1995,” he said. “Everyone knows I was cheated of victory in 1999 and lost by a very narrow margin in 2014. Even in 2019, when I was upset and didn’t want to contest I won by a 78,000 vote margin. The body language of the people tells me it is going to be a very strong victory this time.”

Denying the perception that his USP of having a direct connect with the people had waned over the years, he claimed, “On the contrary, it has increased. During the pandemic, I and my people were at the Covid centres and hospitals and did everything to ensure that people were cared for. Prior to 2020, I had visited the civic head office just thrice. In the last four years, I have been there 85 times, like a corporator. Never have I worked at such a micro-level in any election.”

Refusing to comment on the split in the Mahayuti, with the Shiv Sena openly backing its rebel candidate Vijay Chougule reportedly with the CM’s blessings, Naik said, “The Mahayuti is with me. Do not make me talk about any rebel.”

Refuting the possibility that his contesting from the BJP would eliminate the support from Muslims, Naik stressed, “Navi Mumbai is beyond religion, language, caste and creed. There has been unrest all over the world, but Navi Mumbai has been an oasis of peace. Ganesh Naik will always fight on the street to ensure this fearlessness and people know it.”

Dismissing allegations of dynastic politics, Naik quipped, “I was the guardian minister, my sons Sanjeev and Sandip were MP and MLA and nephew Sagar was mayor at the same time because the people elected us. The Mangeshkars had four singers in the family, brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan played together for the country as did Surinder and Mohinder Amarnath. Should they have been denied it?”

Listing his successes with which he is seeking re-election by the people, Naik said, “Navi Mumbai is one of the best cities in the country because we had a vision which has been implemented. It is self-sufficient in water supply, is the cleanest in the country with modern solid waste management infrastructure, has excellent educational and health facilities and ponds, gardens and open spaces. Twenty-five years ago, I had promised that there would be no hike in property tax and water charges. They won’t be hiked for the next five years either. The decision to convert leased CIDCO land to freehold has also been taken.”

Future plans include waiving of property tax on houses of up to 500 sq ft, ownership to PAPs’ houses and bigger houses for slum-dwellers. “I will continue to strongly oppose CIDCO and MIDC’s commercial sale of plots meant for social facilities, against which I have got court stays,” he said. “A water supply project will be developed on Bhira river in Raigad and plans are ready for a balanced development of nodes, villages, slums and CIDCO colonies. Navi Mumbai’s progress and security are my responsibility.”