MUMBAI: The state home department on Thursday relieved special inspector-general of police Jalinder Supekar of his additional charge as deputy inspector-general of the Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions of the jail department. Supekar’s original posting is IG (headquarters) of the jails department. IGP Supekar relieved of additional charge in dowry death controversy

Supekar is the uncle of Shashank Hagawane, whose 23-year-old wife, Vaishali, died by suicide on May 16 due to alleged harassment by the Hagawane family for dowry. Social activist Anjali Damania has accused Supekar of trying to shield the accused in the case.

Addressing a press conference last week, Damania also alleged that Supekar had helped the Hagawanes get arms licences. “He had also helped Nilesh Chavan, a friend of Hagawane, get an arms licence even when there was a case against him,” she said. “This must be fully investigated.” The social activist had also alleged that Supekar was given the additional charge despite an alleged scam in the purchase of rations and other materials for prisons in the state.

Damania had complained to the home department about Supekar, following which additional chief secretary Radhika Rastogi asked the additional director-general (jails) Suhas Warke to probe the allegations and submit a report. She also requested Fadnavis to relieve Supekar of his additional charge of the Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions, as the accused members of the Hagawane family are likely to end up in one of the jails soon.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, died by suicide at her marital home in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Her family has alleged that she was tortured by her husband’s family for dowry, which included a demand for ₹2 crore. The police have arrested the entire Hagawane family.

Following the incident, Damania had alleged that Supekar was protecting the Hagawane family. Supekar denied the allegations, saying he was “a distant relative” of the Hagawanes.

When contacted, Damania told HT, “Removal of additional charges is the first step. Actually Supekar must be suspended.” Supekar said he did not want to comment.

Meanwhile, DIG Swati Sathe has been given charge of the Nagpur range. Nashik Jail superintendent Aruna Mugutrao has been put in charge of the Nashik range while Vaibhav Aage, superintendent of Nagpur Jail, is now in charge of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range.