IIT Bombay students threaten hunger strike from Aug 6 over proposed fee hike
Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike starting August 6, unless their demands of a roll back on the proposed fee hike is met.
Postgraduate students of the premier institute are reportedly up in arms against the administration’s decision to hike fees by nearly 35%, which students have called arbitrary.
“We demand an immediate revocation of the recent fee hike. We also demand revocation of resolution passed by the Board for governors that recommends a 5% annual fee hike, based on which this particular fee hike was implemented,” a statement released by protesting students late on Thursday night said.
Also Read:IIT-B students demand ‘open house’ over fee row
Students have also demanded for inclusion of student representatives in the fee hike committee.
This agitation started in early July, when the IIT-B administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35% for all their postgraduate programs.
The authorities highlighted how the hike was approved by the Board of Governors nearly three years back, but its implementation was halted due to the pandemic.
Students, however, have called the hike unfair.
In an open house discussion held earlier this week between the college administration and students, the former stated that roll back of fees is not possible. This prompted students to intensify their protests.
“In some courses, the hike is as high as 40-45%. In a year, when the financial status of several families is just recovering from the effects of pandemic, this hike is unjust. Several research scholars are taking care of their family as well as paying fees from their stipend, the amount for which has not increased for some time now,” a protesting student said.
-
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics