IIT-B students remain locked in standoff
The students began to collect their belongings confiscated from a protest site they had set up on campus. Their demand for the presence of a student representative was turned down, they said in a letter circulated among the IIT-B community on Saturday
MUMBAI: The IIT-B administration and students protesting the September 18 suicide of an undergraduate student are still locked in a deadlock over returning the students’ belongings and a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar removed form the protest site.
The students, who have been facing off with the IIT administration for weeks, arrived at the campus security office at 10 am and were met with a panel of four professors and security officers. Cameras were also recording the process.
The students began to collect their belongings confiscated from a protest site they had set up on campus. Their demand for the presence of a student representative was turned down, they said in a letter circulated among the IIT-B community on Saturday,
They also demanded the return of a statue of Dr Ambedkar and portraits of the deceased student, Dr Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. When the institute allegedly said it did not have the statue, the students said they were concerned it had been damaged during its removal. They alleged the panel suspended the process after they asked for student representation.
However, the sources said that the institute, in an email to faculty members, said the administration had agreed to return the Ambedkar statue as a gesture of respect but the students did not accept it. The distribution of belongings was postponed until further deliberations.
Meanwhile, parents of the student who died by suicide will lead a candle light march at Chaityabhumi, Dadar, on Sunday, seeking “justice” for their son.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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