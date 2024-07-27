IIT-B team studies Shivaji Park soil to curb pollution

: A team of IIT-Bombay (IIT-B), which has recently carried out soil testing at Shivaji Park in Dadar to address the issue of red soil pollution, is now studying the size of the sand particles on the ground and researching whether other materials can be used to stabilise the loose soil. Mumbai, India - January 17, 2019: Laborers prepares flat surface for India's upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 17, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

In April 2024, the BMC appointed a team from IIT-B to suggest ways to remove red soil from Shivaji Park and reduce dust pollution. The red soil was laid on the ground as part the beautification project initiated by BMC’s G north ward in 2021 to level the ground before greening it and also facilitate efficient rainwater harvesting.

The residents said the red soil had led to a surge in dust pollution in the vicinity causing health hazards.

In order to address this long-standing issue, the BMC has established a committee of experts. The panel is chaired by Minesh Pimpale, deputy municipal commissioner (environment), IIT Bombay experts, and the G North ward officer Ajit Kumar Ambi, and the aim is to rectify the issue.

“The committee was formed because there were some mistakes by the ward regarding handling dust pollution at Shivaji Park. Huge amounts of red soil was dumped on the ground and the concept to arrest dust pollution has been implemented but has failed. Now to rectify it, a committee has been formed and we are awaiting the IIT-B report,” said a civic official.

Minesh Pimpale told HT, “When the ward had poured laal mitti on the sand, the re-suspension level of the particle size was smaller which exacerbated the condition. It is a tricky issue and it has to be done scientifically and resolved.”

Pimpale added that IIT-Bombay has taken soil samples and undertaken research.

“They are studying the sand particle size and whether it should be removed or some other material should be poured on top of the soil. This is still in the preliminary stage,” he said.