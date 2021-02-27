IIT-Bombay awards 123 PhD degrees in interim virtual convocation ceremony

IND USA
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday awarded 198 degrees including 123 PhD degrees and several dual degrees to students in an interim convocation ceremony.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:27 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday awarded 198 degrees including 123 PhD degrees and several dual degrees to students in an interim convocation ceremony. The event was conducted in a hybrid mode (3D virtual reality enabled) along with only a few degree recipients, their family members and officials from the institute.

Interim convocation ceremony is conducted by the institute for students who request for their degrees earlier than the annual convocation, in order to pursue jobs or higher education elsewhere. Degrees were conferred upon only those students who have already completed their requirements during the period from August 2020 to February 2021.

Last year, the same event had conferred 152 PhD degrees to students along with several other dual degrees. “It is a matter of great satisfaction to the institute that nearly 140 students could complete their PhD during this difficult time. The adaptability and resilience shown by students and staff is remarkable,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of the institute.

