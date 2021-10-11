Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Illegal’ dance bar raided in Thane, 17 girls rescued
‘Illegal’ dance bar raided in Thane, 17 girls rescued

Thane police officials said it rescued 17 girls from Chandni Bar in the city and sent them to a rehabilitation centre
13 employees and ten customers at the bar were arrested and charged under Section 294 for indulging in obscene acts and songs. (Representative Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 04:49 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle

Thane police’s crime branch raided an “illegal” dance bar in sector 3 of Ulhasnagar on Saturday night and “rescued” 17 girls from the premises besides arresting some employees and patrons of the bar, officials said.

“We had received information that young girls were being made to dance in an obscene manner at the bar. Acting on the tip off, we raided the premises and found the information to be true,” police inspector Mahesh Tarde, Crime Branch Unit IV said.

Police said it rescued 17 girls from Chandni Bar and sent them to a rehabilitation centre. Meanwhile, 13 employees and ten customers at the bar were arrested and charged under Section 294 for indulging in obscene acts and songs under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

