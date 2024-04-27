 IMD issues heatwave alert for Sunday | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
IMD issues heatwave alert for Sunday

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2024 06:42 AM IST

IMD issues heatwave warning in Mumbai for Sunday & Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 37-39 degrees Celsius. Heat wave also expected in Thane.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in the city for this coming Sunday and Monday, the second heatwave in two weeks.

A ‘yellow alert’ has been given for the areas of Mumbai and Palghar for Sunday and Monday, while Thane has a three-day heat wave warning starting Saturday.

“Temperatures at Santacruz will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, with the maximum brunt being felt in the eastern suburbs of Vikhroli, Bhandup and beyond. The rest of Mumbai will be hot and humid,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai. “The cause is an expected anticyclonic circulation.”

On Friday, maximum temperatures in Santacruz touched 35.5 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees above normal. The minimum was 26.4 degrees Celsius, and humidity was 69%.

Colaba saw a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 76%. Temperatures will gradually rise on Saturday, before entering heat wave territory on Sunday.

News / Cities / Mumbai / IMD issues heatwave alert for Sunday
