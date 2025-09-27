IMD issues orange alert for the weekend

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for rains in Mumbai and Thane from Saturday to Monday, indicating heavy rainfall. (PTI)

While Raigad has been cautioned under red alert on Sunday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, the IMD issued an orange alert for Palghar on Sunday and Monday, indicating heavy rainfall.

The increased rainfall is due to a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal, according to the weather bureau. The city is expected to witness showers till second week of October, after which monsoon withdrawal is expected to commence.