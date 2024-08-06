Increase in general merit seats in special round of FYJC admissions

MUMBAI: The merit list for the special round of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions was released on Monday, providing a significant opportunity for many students to secure seats in popular city colleges. This round saw an increase in the pool of general merit seats after colleges surrendered their quota seats following the third round of the centralised admission process last week. As a result, 90,400 students were allotted seats in the colleges of their choice. HT Image

The increased availability of seats led to a slight decrease in cut-off marks, particularly in some of the most sought-after colleges. For instance, in H R College, a popular choice for commerce, the cut-off score dropped to 96.6% from 97.2% in the third merit list. This change follows a rise from the 92.4% cut-off in the second merit list.

Out of the 1,03,154 applicants in the first special round, 90,400 students received college allocations. Notably, 65,501 students were placed in their first preferred college, where they are now required to confirm their admissions. An additional 10,733 students were allotted seats in their second-choice colleges, while 5,292 students were placed in their third-choice institutions.

The commerce stream continues to attract the highest number of candidates, with 48,187 students allocated seats. The science stream followed with 34,145 students and the arts stream with 7,250 students. The special round’s outcome highlights the continued high demand for commerce and science streams in Mumbai’s junior colleges.