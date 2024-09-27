India elected to steering committee of anti-corruption body GloBE Network

Mumbai: India has secured a position on the 15-member Steering Committee of the GlobE Network, an international anti-corruption body, following a multi-stage voting process during the plenary session held in Beijing on Thursday. This election places India in a pivotal role to influence the global anti-corruption agenda and asset recovery efforts. The Ministry of Home Affairs serves as India's Central Authority for the GlobE Network. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs serves as India's Central Authority for the GlobE Network, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) acting as member authorities. Officials familiar with the development suggest that India's expertise and experience in tackling corruption will be valuable assets to the network.

"India's participation will strengthen its efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption," an official stated, emphasising the GlobE Network's importance as a platform for international cooperation.

Initiated by the G20, an inter-governmental forum, the GlobE Network was officially launched on 3 June 2021 during a special event at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS). India had expressed support for the initiative in 2020. The network has since grown to include 121 member countries and 219 member authorities.

The GlobE Network is emerging as a platform where agencies worldwide share best practices, criminal intelligence, and develop strategies to combat corruption collectively. During India's G20 Presidency in 2023, two High Level Principles for combating corruption were adopted, which detailed leveraging the GlobE Network.