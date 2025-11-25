Indian Navy commissions anti-submarine vessel INS Mahe to boost coastal defence

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, an anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft, at the naval dockyard in the city. Mumbai, India - Nov. 24, 2025: The Indian Navy commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft in the presence of Army chief Upendra Dwivedi at Naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 24, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Named after the former French colony on India’s western coast, INS Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants. The vessel will form the first line of coastal defence, integrating seamlessly with larger surface combatants, submarines, and aviation assets to maintain constant vigilance over India’s maritime areas of operation, according to a statement by the Indian Navy.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony, said, “It’s a moment of immense pride and a profound sense of honour to be present at the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahe, first of the eight anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Indian Navy.”

General Dwivedi added that commissioning marks the induction of a potent new platform to the country’s maritime order of battle, and reaffirms “our nation’s increasing capability to design, construct and field complex combatants with indigenous technology”.

Designed and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Mahe is over 80% indigenous, according to the shipbuilder’s chairman and managing director, Madhu S Nair. It is the lead ship of eight vessels in her class and will replace the ageing Abhay-class corvette.

Among its primary roles are anti-submarine warfare, including subsurface surveillance, search and attack missions, and coordinated operations alongside aircraft. Its secondary capabilities include mine laying, search and rescue, and defending against hostile aircraft, the Navy said.

Fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, the ship can detect, track, and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and features technologically advanced machinery and control systems, the Navy added.