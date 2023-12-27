close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / IndiGo announces direct Mumbai-Ayodhya flights from January 15

IndiGo announces direct Mumbai-Ayodhya flights from January 15

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 06:52 AM IST

IndiGo will begin daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from January 15, making it the first airline to connect the two cities. The flight will depart Mumbai at 12:30 pm and arrive in Ayodhya at 2:45 pm, with the return flight leaving Ayodhya at 3:15 pm and arriving in Mumbai at 5:40 pm. This comes after IndiGo began flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 13, capitalizing on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple. Air India Express also announced flights between Delhi and Ayodhya starting on December 30.

Mumbai: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from January 15, becoming the first airline to link the financial capital to the temple town, which is rapidly developing into a major international pilgrimmage centre.

HT Image
HT Image

IndiGo flight 6E 5378 will depart Mumbai at 12.30 pm and reach Ayodhya at 2.45 pm, while the return flight 6E 5379 will depart Ayodhya at 3.15 pm and reach Mumbai at 5.40 pm, the airline said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier, on December 13, IndiGo became the first airline to link the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya to Delhi, capitalising on the BJP government’s ambitious plan to inaugurate the Ram temple and catapult it into the list of major pilgrimage centre for the Hindus globally. The temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22.

The airline, known for aggressively expanding its footprint in new domestic markets, will operate the inaugural flight on the Delhi-Ayodhya sector on December 30 and open its commercial operations in the sector from January 6. It has already announced flights from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya from January 11 and has now linked Mumbai to the Uttar Pradesh town with a daily flight.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo said, “These new routes will significantly promote travel, tourism, and trade in the region, contributing to economic growth and providing tourists direct access to Ayodhya, through the 6E network across India as well as overseas.”

On December 20, Air India Express, the low-cost carrier of Air India group, also announced Delhi-Ayodhya flights from December 30. The airline will also provide one-stop itineraries connecting Ayodhya to destinations like Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Goa, Gwalior, Jaipur, Pune, Surat, Srinagar, and Sharjah.

Recently, Air India Express also became the first airline to operate a direct flight from Surat to Dubai on the very day when the Surat International Airport had its new international terminal inaugurated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out