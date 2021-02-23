Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC

Responding to Indrani Mukerjea’s claim in the Bombay high court (HC) that she suffered from neurological issues and the same aggravated while in prison, the prison authorities on Monday submitted medical report stating that her condition was stable. The authorities further added that Mukerjea, the main accused in Sheena Bora murder case, did not suffer from any severe ailments which cannot be treated within the prison.

The report was submitted in connection with the bail application filed by Mukerjea who is lodged in Byculla women’s prison. The court, while adjourning the hearing to Tuesday, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an affidavit in reply to the application within March 8.