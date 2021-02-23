Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Responding to Indrani Mukerjea’s claim in the Bombay high court (HC) that she suffered from neurological issues and the same aggravated while in prison, the prison authorities on Monday submitted medical report stating that her condition was stable. The authorities further added that Mukerjea, the main accused in Sheena Bora murder case, did not suffer from any severe ailments which cannot be treated within the prison.
The report was submitted in connection with the bail application filed by Mukerjea who is lodged in Byculla women’s prison. The court, while adjourning the hearing to Tuesday, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an affidavit in reply to the application within March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in ₹87-crore money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 57k vaccinated on Monday: All you need to know about Covid in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 revenue dept staffers at Mantralaya contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto, taxi fares in Mumbai to increase by ₹3 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead at a hotel in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36 per cent rise in active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai since February 8: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox