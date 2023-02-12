Insurance firm asked to pay 1.25 crore to accident victim’s family

Mumbai: A compensation of ₹1.25 crore was awarded to the family of 29-year-old Yash Parekh, who along with his 25-year-old wife, was killed in a road accident in Goa in 2018. The announcement was made at the National Lok Adalat held before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Saturday.

“Yash was their only son and only earning member of the family when the unfortunate accident took place and the family had sought compensation for their loss. This was the highest compensation amount awarded in today’s Adalat session,” said Advocate Avadhut Pradeep Bidaye, who represented Yash’s family.

Retired Bombay high court judge justice RD Dhanuka was present to hand the cheque to Parekh’s parents in the presence of justice Narendra Bramhe, chairperson of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Mumbai. A compensation of ₹15 lakh was also paid by the insurance company New India Assurance Co Ltd to Yash’s parents for the loss of their daughter-in-law.

Parekh, an assistant manager with an entertainment tv channel, got married in November 2017 and travelled with his wife to Goa on their honeymoon in February 2018. They were riding on a scooter when a truck dashed them from behind at Chopdem junction in Pernem, killing them.