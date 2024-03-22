 Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed as additional chief secretary in CMO | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed as additional chief secretary in CMO

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 22, 2024 06:27 PM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed Iqbal Singh Chahal as the additional chief secretary in charge of the chief minister’s secretariat, replacing Bhushan Gagrani.

Iqbal Singh Chahal (File Photo)

The decision came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the state government to appoint Gagrani as the new BMC commissioner.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following the Lok Sabha poll schedule announcement in March, the ECI had ordered the state government to transfer Chahal, other civic commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners, who have served more than three years.

Chahal, an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, was appointed as the municipal commissioner on May 8, 2020, replacing Praveen Pardeshi.

Former additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu, a 2002 batch IAS officer, was also transferred and posted in the social justice department in Mantralaya as secretary.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed as additional chief secretary in CMO
