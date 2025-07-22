MUMBAI: The Iskon temple at the Girgaon Chowpatty received a hoax email on Sunday saying that a bomb had been planted at the temple and it would go off in 16 hours if the Tamil Nadu government and police refused to implement recommendations by the state’s various committees. A team of local police along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked the temple and found nothing suspicious. Iskon temple receives hoax bomb threat

According to the police, they have registered a complaint based on the statements of Rahul Govekar, the security manager at the temple. Govekar, employed at the temple since 2017, lives on the temple premises, and keeps a check on the CCTV cameras, the fire system, the biometric system, and emails the temple receives, said the police.

On Sunday, while checking the temple’s official email id, he noticed an email that said that five RDX IEDs, powerful explosives, had been planted in the temple premises. The police said that Govekar then informed his seniors and the Gamdevi police station, following which an offence was registered under section 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.The police said they are tracing the email id that sent the threat.