Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iskon temple receives hoax bomb threat

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 09:36 am IST

MUMBAI: Iskon temple received a hoax bomb threat email; police found no explosives after a thorough check. Investigation into the email sender is ongoing.

MUMBAI: The Iskon temple at the Girgaon Chowpatty received a hoax email on Sunday saying that a bomb had been planted at the temple and it would go off in 16 hours if the Tamil Nadu government and police refused to implement recommendations by the state’s various committees. A team of local police along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked the temple and found nothing suspicious.

Iskon temple receives hoax bomb threat
Iskon temple receives hoax bomb threat

According to the police, they have registered a complaint based on the statements of Rahul Govekar, the security manager at the temple. Govekar, employed at the temple since 2017, lives on the temple premises, and keeps a check on the CCTV cameras, the fire system, the biometric system, and emails the temple receives, said the police.

On Sunday, while checking the temple’s official email id, he noticed an email that said that five RDX IEDs, powerful explosives, had been planted in the temple premises. The police said that Govekar then informed his seniors and the Gamdevi police station, following which an offence was registered under section 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.The police said they are tracing the email id that sent the threat.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Iskon temple receives hoax bomb threat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On