Issue of dirty, discoloured water persists in Versova

MUMBAI: Residents of six buildings and housing societies along Vaswani Marg have been receiving dirty, contaminated water for at least 10 days, reportedly causing some of the residents to fall ill. Mumbai, India. May 12, 2025: Ishwar Mulchandani and Ashok Hiranandani, residents of the Pushpanjali building, are among the several senior citizens who have fallen sick after drinking this contaminated water. They allege that the BMC supplied this tainted water to their building. Mumbai, India. May 12, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Despite letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the issue remains unresolved. Many residents now rely on bottled water as a result.

“About five days ago, I woke up suddenly, very early, and vomited,” said senior citizen Ashok Hiranandani, a resident of Shree Pushpanjali Co-op Housing Society, which houses about 140 flats in each of its seven wings. “Through the day, I continued to vomit. I had noticed that the water in the bathroom taps had a yellowish tinge, but I thought the discolouration was due to the pre-monsoon showers. When I asked the watchman, he told me the water was dirty and many had been feeling its effects.”

On the housing society’s WhatsApp group, which Hiranandani is not on, messages about the crisis had been doing the rounds since April 29, two weeks ago.

For Hiranandani, the effects lasted five days, and including vomiting and diarrhoea. “My wife too felt nauseous for two days and had to rest. We have been sick even though we immediately stocked up on bottled water and stopped consuming the contaminated civic supply,” he said.

Senior citizens in the neighbourhood, meanwhile, have reported stomach aches, vomiting and diarrhoea too. “We noticed the issue two weeks ago,” said Sandeep Bhatnagar, chairperson of Gitanijali building, with 136 flats. “Immediately, we advised people to stop drinking the water and switch to bottled water. Then, we societies got together and wrote to the BMC.”

The societies – including the buildings Anjali, Sameer, Sheetal and Saurabh, each with about 140 flats – got together and drafted a joint letter to the K West ward’s hydraulic engineer. It was submitted on May 5. The dirty, discoloured water has persisted despite cleaning overhead and underground water tanks, the letter clarified.

“The BMC has been visiting the area, but they are not working fast enough, and they still haven’t been able to identify the cause of the contamination, despite digging at a few spots. Even our MLA Haroon Khan had to be brought in to advocate for us,” said Vinod Prabhakar, secretary of Shree Pushpanjali CHS. “We have been following up consistently, and although the water now looks better, it still carries a smell. We won’t start drinking it until the BMC tests it and finds it fit for consumption.”

An official from the K West ward’s hydraulic department clarified that civic officials haven’t been able to spot the leak through which the water is being contaminated. “There is sewerage work underway nearby, which will be completed in two days, following which it may be resolved. For now, we’re asking residents to flush out the first five minutes of water they receive, and we will fix the issue as soon as we can. We are at the spot every day,” he said.