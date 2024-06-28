Jai Bhim Nagar demolition: Slum dwellers move HC seeking compensation, action against civic officials

MUMBAI: Twenty-eight slum dwellers from Powai’s Jai Bhim Nagar have approached the Bombay high court seeking compensation and prosecution of civic officials following the demolition of nearly 650 tenements by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this month. The residents, predominantly Scheduled Castes, claim they have been living in Jai Bhim Nagar for over 30 years, and have the necessary legal documents such as Aadhar card, ration card, electricity bills, and gas connections to support their claim. Nearly 100 families whose homes were razed on June 6 are still camping near the site, without access to food, water and shelter. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The dispute began when a prominent developer sought to acquire the land in Powai and offered the residents permanent alternate accommodation in Mahatma Phule Nagar. The residents, with deep roots in their community, demanded relocation in the same area. The builder’s attempt to evict them through the courts was dismissed, and the ruling was not contested, making it final.

In 2017, the builder allegedly manipulated the situation to secure an eviction notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under section 152 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Despite the residents’ legal documents confirming their long-term residence, this notice was issued. The situation escalated when a complaint was filed with the State Human Rights Commission, leading to hearings where the BMC and the district collector affirmed the existence of the hutments for a long time.

On June 3, 2024, the BMC announced its plan to demolish tenements in Jai Bhim Nagar, posting notices on a public toilet and water tank in the area, although residents argued that this did not meet the legal requirements. On June 5, several residents were summoned to the Powai police station, where they were allegedly threatened with forceful eviction.

On June 6, a peaceful protest by residents was met with a large police presence. The protest turned violent as police reportedly assaulted demonstrators, including women and children. The demolition began soon after and lasted until 10:30pm, destroying residents’ homes and belongings. Many sustained injuries and were not allowed to retrieve personal items such as utensils, cash, jewellery, important documents, and school materials.

The slum dwellers have now moved the high court, demanding immediate registration of an FIR against police personnel and BMC officials for offences including assault, illegal eviction, and violation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. They also seek the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge to investigate the matter in a time-bound manner and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials.

Additionally, the residents seek reconstruction of their demolished hutments at the original site at BMC’s expense, along with compensation for their losses and suffering. Despite multiple complaints to various authorities, including the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police, no action has been taken, prompting the residents to turn to the court. They also report ongoing harassment by goons allegedly sent by the builder, further exacerbating their plight

Currently, the residents are homeless, living on the footpaths during the monsoon season with neither food nor water. A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Shyam C Chandak will hear their plea on July 9.