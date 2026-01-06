MUMBAI: The Sahar police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man after he was intercepted by immigration officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international Airport. The accused, identified as Prathamesh Maniyar from Jamnagar in Gujarat, was found to be the mastermind of a racket that sold fake identification documents and education certificates to those aspiring to get jobs in foreign countries. Jamnagar resident arrested for fake educational certificate racket

Maniyar arrived from Bangkok on Sunday at 2.30am after allegedly dropping off some job aspirants. After he failed to explain his own profession when questioned at the airport by immigration counter officer Rohithash Kumar, the latter’s suspicions were aroused and he was produced before the passenger profiling officer. Here, Maniyar claimed that he was in the business of getting people admission in schools and colleges in Gujarat. He also claimed that he helped people get jobs in Canada and the UK.

After he was arrested and his phone seized, the police found fake certificates from the Gujarat Education Board, fake provisional certificates and degrees, fake marksheets prepared in the name of students, and screenshots of conversations with agents. There were also provisional certificates and marksheets issued by Mansarovar Global University in MP, Avadh University in Ayodhya, ISBM University in Chhattisgarh, a university degree of Arni University in Himachal Pradesh and others.

The police said that Maniyar had been active in this illegal business since 2015. “He charged ₹50,000 to ₹200,000 for each fake certificate through various bank accounts and had set up a large network with agents across the country who made fake documents,” said an officer.

A case has been registered against the accused for preparing fake documents, cheating and misleading various institutions. The police are now investigating how many people bought the fake certificates, how many agents there were in the accused’s network since 2015, how many people were cheated and who else was associated with the gang.