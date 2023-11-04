Jarange-Patil hospitalised with swelling in kidneys

Mumbai: A day after breaking his indefinite hunger strike, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil was admitted to the Galaxy Superspeciality Hospital and Research Institute in Aurangabad with kidney problems and nausea. Mumbai, India – Oct 18, 2023: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil come out of the media house, at Lower Parel, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Oct 18, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Jarange-Patil had called off his hunger strike after giving the Shinde government a two-month ultimatum to address the issue of Maratha reservations. The activist was placed under the care of Dr Vinod Chaware at the Aurangabad Hospital at 10:15 pm on Friday.

Dr Chaware reported that Jarange-Patil’s prolonged fasting had led to health issues, including low blood pressure and swelling in the kidneys. Dr Vajed Mogal, his treating nephrologist, revealed that his blood urea levels were significantly elevated at 55, compared to the normal level of 40. “He was brought in with severe dehydration, low blood pressure and poor blood supply to both his kidneys leading to rise in blood urea,” he said.

Jarange-Patil’s serum creatine levels, which determines the functioning of the kidneys, was also high, according to his treating doctors. “All these factors have led to slight swelling of the kidneys,” said Dr Mogal.

Jarange-Patil was suffering from nausea due to the raised blood urea levels. Dr Mogal said the Maratha activist will take at least a week to recover. “He is on IV antibiotics and IV fluids. We are monitoring his vitals. We will be doing his ultrasound of abdomen and pelvis tomorrow,” said Dr Mogal.

Jarange-Patil had been on a hunger strike for nine days, which had put significant pressure on the Shinde government. The hunger strike ended when the government agreed to several demands, including the withdrawal of police cases against Marathas involved in the protest.

The Maratha activist earlier went on hunger strike for 17 days between August 29- September 14.

