Jawaharlal Nehru Port’s office hunt ends at Mumbai Port

MUMBAI: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority’s (JNPA’s) search for a permanent office space in South Mumbai ends on Mumbai Port Authority’s (MbPA) land at Mallet Bunder Road. Some departments of the Maharashtra government are also likely to be housed in the same building. Boats sail past the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, March 30, 2020. India's Ministry of Home Affairs issued additional guidelines to include ports, airports and railways among a list of industries that will be allowed to keep operating during the country's three-week lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The expanding role of JNPA - operating not only a port in Mumbai’s neighbourhood but also the upcoming one in Palghar district - triggers the need to accommodate more workforce. For this purpose, for the last three years at least, JNPA has been on an office hunt. Within Greater Mumbai limits, it currently operates from Express Towers at Nariman Point.

“We continue to advance our infrastructure to support growing trade demands. The development of our corporate office at Mallet Bunder in the Mumbai Port area reflects the same,” said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, chairperson of JNPA and CMD of Vadhavan Port.

As per the plans shared by Wagh, the Authority is planning to develop an iconic high-rise building of over 20 floors spread on a 3.16-acre land parcel. The construction is estimated to cost around ₹1,000 crore, which includes cost of land, building, interior and amenities. This plot is adjacent to the existing Ferry Wharf and Domestic Cruise Terminal.

“Space may also be allotted to Public-Private Partnership operators as deemed appropriate and the building will be developed completely as the highest-rated green building. We plan to complete the building in two years after obtaining requisite approvals,” Wagh shared.

The MbPA has issued an allotment letter to lease the plot, on which about 9 lakh square feet can be constructed through availing a Floor Space Index of 4. The proposed building will house JNPA’s and Vadhavan Port Project’s corporate offices as well as of the Directorate General of Shipping, India Ports Global Limited and Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited.

JNPA is planning to reach out to the union and state governments to accommodate them in the same building. “JNPA offered space to the state government and during initial talks, they showed interest. It will be formalised soon,” Wagh said.

A digital observatory is also being planned on the topmost floor of the building. A digital observatory is a facility that harnesses digital technologies to analyse the same, observe and monitor.

Already, JNPA has appointed a consultant, Engineers India Limited, for the project’s design, engineering, development and management services.

Back in 2022, Hindustan Times had reported about JNPA, Life Insurance Corporation of India and other entities looking to move into the landmark 23 storey Air India building at Mumbai’s Marine Drive. However, later, the Maharashtra government showed interest in the same and the Union government gave its approval.