Jewellery, cash worth ₹22 lakh stolen from Khar house
A woman in Mumbai filed a robbery case after ₹22 lakh worth of jewellery and cash was stolen from her residence in Khar. Police suspect house helps.
MUMBAI: A 40-year-old woman, who runs a catering business, registered a robbery case on Monday after jewellery and cash worth ₹22 lakh from her residence in Khar was stolen. The complainant, Pushpa Dinesh Chauhan, a resident of Lakshmi Niwas, Khardana, stays with her mother-in-law, son, daughter, and her brother-in-law.
On May 9, Chauhan was informed by her son that he saw her aunt open the cupboard where the jewellery was kept. The next day she took the cupboard keys from her mother-in-law to check the jewellery and cash. When she saw everything in place, she handed the keys back to her mother-in-law.
On May 15, the family, excluding the mother-in-law, had gone to a resort in Virar for a weekend picnic. When they came back, the complainant’s son asked her mother for his ring and gold chain to wear to his friend’s wedding. However, when she opened the cupboard the jewellery and cash were missing.
On questioning all her relatives, they said that they had not opened the cupboard after which she approached the police and registered a case against an unidentified person under section 380 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The compliant suspects her house helps for the robbery.
“We are questioning the family members and the domestic help to find out who opened the safe and stole the ornaments. We are also scanning the CCTVs of the residence and area to see whether someone entered the house when the family had gone out,” said a police officer from Khar police station.
