Jitendra Awhad gets interim bail

Thane: The Thane sessions court on Friday granted interim bail to MLA Jitendra Awhad, however, his four associates from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were sent to police remand till February 20.

On Wednesday, a group of NCP party workers allegedly assaulted Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher after an audio clip of him plotting the murder of Awhad and his family went viral on social media. Following this, the Naupada police booked Awhad and his four associates from NCP.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday extended their support to Awhad and demanded action against the civic officer.

Anish Gadhve, Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Thane, in a press conference said, “It seems that Thane is losing its identity. Aher started as a clerk in TMC in 1985 and failed to pass class 11. He is now the assistant commissioner of the TMC encroachment department and has support from some big leaders. How can an assistant commissioner threaten an MLA and his family and plot a murder? There should be a thorough investigation into the matter. We will stand behind the Awhad family.”

He added that Sena (UBT) will not tolerate such things and if the audio clip is established to be of Aher’s, then he should be arrested soon.

Not just Sena (UBT), BJP and Congress party leaders had also extended their support to Awhad and his family against Aher.

