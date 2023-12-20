JJ hospital’s dermatology HoD goes on 15 days leave amid probe

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing investigation by a two-member committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) against the head of the dermatology department at JJ hospital, Dr Mahendra Kura went on a fifteen-day leave from Tuesday. Resident doctors of JJ hospital announce they will be going on a strike on December 21.

In a letter to the dean, Dr Kura said he was going on leave for personal reasons. However, sources said he was asked by the administration to go on leave till the time the investigation against him is complete.

On Monday, twenty-one dermatology resident doctors went on an indefinite mass leave after submitting multiple complaints of mental harassment, disease mismanagement of patients leading to six deaths this year, and being a dictator against Dr Kura.

The committee submitted its report to the medical education commissioner on Tuesday.

Rajiv Nivatkar, medical education commissioner, said, “The committee submitted the report in the evening. We will look into it and take action accordingly.”

The committee, which started its investigation on Monday, spoke to the resident doctors, five faculty members, staff nurses, and class IV workers working in the dermatology department in the last two days.

“It includes our observation on the six deaths mentioned in the resident doctors’ letter allegedly caused by the mismanagement of Dr Kura,” said Dr Chandanwale.

On December 9, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) wrote the first letter to the dean regarding mental harassment, the lack of a conducive atmosphere for studies, compromised patient care, and difficulties faced because of Dr Kura. It wrote a detailed second letter on December 15 and threatened to go on mass leave, which led to DMER setting up the committee.

In a letter dated December 15 to the dean of the hospital, JJ hospital’s MARD mentioned several issues, including the death of six patients who were being treated in the dermatology department and died due to Dr Kura’s alleged mismanagement of the disease and not following the treatment course mentioned in the medical literature.

On Tuesday, MARD wrote to the authorities about going on strike from December 21. “Sending him on forced leave, removing him as head of the department, and letting him continue to work here is not a solution we are looking at,” said a resident doctor. “The complaining resident doctors will continue to be harassed and it won’t be a conducive environment for them. We will wait for the final report before we decide on our next action. We will continue our protest till then.”