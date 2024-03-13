Jogeshwari resident arrested in Dahisar with country-made pistol

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Dahisar police with a country-made pistol and bullets on Monday. HT Image

According to the police, on Monday around 10.30pm, while the patrolling team was making rounds in the area, constable Prasad Gorule received information from his sources that a man was roaming in Azad Nagar in Dahisar East with an intention to shoot. The patrolling team began searching the locality to locate the accused.

After 11.30pm, the police officers spotted a man walking in Azad Nagar matching the description of the accused given to them by their sources. The officers intercepted the man, searched his pockets, and found a country-made pistol. The police found that the pistol was loaded with three bullets.

On questioning the accused, he revealed his name to be Dayaram Phoolchand Sonar. He said that he was a resident of Jogeshwari, but did not reveal the reason for roaming around with an unlicensed weapon.

“We have arrested Sonar after booking him under various sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station

The police are now trying to find out the motive of Sonar for carrying a loaded pistol and from where he bought the weapon. “We are also checking to find out whether Sonar had any past crime record,” said the officer.