Kanpur engineer, who developed software to run illegal lottery, arrested

A 32-year-old software engineer from Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly developing an online lottery software that helped the operators of illegal online lottery in the city carry out draws every 15 minutes. Luv Gupta, who was working from home for a software giant in Bengaluru , was moonlighting, police officers said.

The crime branch’s property cell raided an illegal lottery centre in Mazgaon in the first week of August. “The lottery, Ping Skill Game, was run online, without permission. A software was developed where the draws came out every 15 minutes and winners were announced,” an officer said.

According to the police, 10 people were arrested for running lottery centres at several locations. The lottery was run through Eagle Enterprises owned by Nilesh Mankar, Prashant Jadhav, Nandesh Sabunkar, and Dinesh Shetty.

“On further investigations, we learnt that some money had been transferred to the bank account of a Kanpur resident, identified as Luv Gupta,” the officer said.

The Mumbai police, with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, arrested Gupta, a resident of Gulmohar Greens, Bittur road, Kanpur.

The police said Gupta had completed his B Tech in computer science and engineering and was a coding expert. He developed the software for the accused and had also maintained it in exchange for a maintenance fee.

“He was brought to the city on September 21. We are questioning him to find out who else he has provided the software,” the police officer said.