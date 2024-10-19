Navi Mumbai: Now, the distance between Uran and Alibaug can be covered in 30 minutes by road, due to the seamless connectivity of a four-lane bridge linking Karanja (Uran) and Revas (Alibaug) over Dharamtar Creek, whose Bhoomi puja by the chief minister Eknath Shinde just before the code of conduct implemented ahead of assembly elections came into effect. At present, it takes about two hours to cover the 70 km distance between Revas and Karanja. Karanja-Revas bridge to cut Uran-Alibaug travel time by 30 mins

The bridge will enhance the connectivity between Uran and Alibag and link Mumbai to the Konkan region by reducing the overall travel time to an hour. Once the motorists cross the Atal Setu bridge, they can take the bridge from the Dronagiri node to head to the Konkan region.

The bridge is part of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) 498 km long Revas-Redi Coastal Highway project (Maharashtra state highway SH-4) connecting Raigad to Sindhudurg district which is being constructed for smoother travel between various regions. It is one of the seven bridges being constructed on the Coastal Highway.

A four-lane bridge The 10.25 km Karanja-Revas project pegged at ₹3,057 crore, will have four lanes and, a 2.04 km long bridge on the Dharamtar creek. It will be 29.50 m wide and designed to allow vehicles to travel at a speed of 80 km/h. There will be 1.5 m wide pathways on both sides. A 5.13 km long approach road will connect Karanja to the bridge, while a 3.08 km long road will be constructed from the bridge to Rewas, of which 1.71 km road will be on stilts.

In addition to reducing commuting time, it will also provide a major boost to the economy of the coastal Konkan region. The bridge will help reduce the distance of 55km between Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Alibag to around 30 km.

“At present motorists have to cover around 70km to travel between Revas and Karanja, which takes over two hours. The distance is covered in 15 minutes by water transport. Once the bridge is constructed, residents of Uran and Panvel, who often travel to the district, will save both time and money. They will be able to reach Alibag in just over half an hour,” said Pradeep Mhatre, a Uran resident. “Those travelling from the Alibaug side will have direct access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and the JN port area.”

Stressing the importance of the bridge, CM Shinde said, “This will prove to be a game-changer for both residents and tourists travelling from Mumbai and other regions to Murud, a town in Raigad district, and other locations in the Konkan belt. It will provide seamless access for motorists once they cross Atal Setu. The Karanja-Revas bridge will improve transit times for commuters and also boost economic activities in the region by providing easier access to the coastal areas.”