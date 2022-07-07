KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road.
Meanwhile, the residents are enraged that KDMC had to wait for an accident to start filling potholes.
On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries.
“Every year, whenever there is an accident due to the potholes, the civic body wakes up and repairs the roads. In the first case, there shouldn’t be any pothole when the civic body is spending such a huge amount on road repair works,” said Suhas Chaudhari, a social activist from Kalyan.
With heavy downpour in the city since Monday, several roads have developed potholes, making it difficult for the commuters to walk or ride.
This year, the civic body is spending ₹15.50Cr on road repair works. “As soon as we got to know about the incident, the potholes on this stretch were filled. The work of filling potholes on other roads is also under way,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.
Pai was returning home from a walk when he lost balance after stepping into a pothole on the road. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment. “We pay tax and what we get in return are the bad roads. The administration should investigate this matter and make our lives easier,” said Pai.
Soon, photos and details of unsung heroes of Independence to adorn Prayagraj Junction
As part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Prayagraj division of North Central Railway is going to put up murals at Prayagraj Junction station depicting photographs and brief details of martyrs of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, said railway officials.
Five puppies ‘poisoned to death’ in Kandivali, owner files complaint
Mumbai A 69-year-old woman has filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing five of Janka's puppies in MHADA Colony at Lokhandwala in Kandivali East. Janka Udmale, who resides in MHADA colony with her mother Hausabai, 100, husband Sopan, 70, son Ajay, 40, runs a store. The police said that she has two female dogs, who gave birth to a total of 13 puppies.
‘Every block in Bihar now has advance life support ambulance’
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday flagged off 501 basic as well as advance life support ambulances, adding them to the existing fleet of 1107 ambulances under “102” emergency services. Kumar said he had decided last year to replace 652 old ambulances with 1,000 new ambulances in the state. The ambulance response time was expected to be 35 minutes in rural areas and 20 minutes in urban areas.
Denied transfer, Bihar varsity teacher offers to return salary drawn so far
An assistant professor at a college in Muzaffarpur, which is affiliated to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University, has created a flutter by offering to return Rs 23.8 lakh that he has earned towards salary and other emoluments in the last two years and nine months, but the university authorities say it's more of a publicity stunt by the teacher who has been seeking a transfer elsewhere within the town.
Patna AIIMS dy director shifted out after graft probe
The Centre on Thursday removed Parimal Sinha as the deputy director (administration) of Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said an order of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), which has been seen by Hindustan Times. A 2001-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, Sinha was repatriated prematurely to his parent department with immediate effect. His five-year deputation term was to end in October 2023. HT has a copy of the order.
