Kharegaon underpass on Mumbai–Nashik highway to remain shut for over 4 months from this date

The Kharegaon underpass on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway will face traffic restrictions for more than four months, as authorities begin widening work on the key arterial road. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow designated diversion routes. (Representational photo)

The underpass will be closed to private and heavy vehicles from December 15 to April 9, official said.

The underpass connects both sides of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and is used by commuters travelling between Kalwa–Mumbra, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan-Dombivli, as well as those heading towards Nashik, Gujarat, Panvel and the Konkan region, TOI reported.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow designated diversion routes.

Traffic advisory

Vehicles coming from the Mumbai side towards Kharegaon will need to turn left at the Kharegaon Toll Plaza and proceed via Gammon Parsik Circle. Vehicles approaching from the Nashik side have been directed to divert through Saket Cut.

Traffic police said vehicles travelling towards Bhiwandi and Thane should follow the Kharegaon Parsik Circle–Gammon Circle–Kharegaon Toll Plaza route and continue via Kharegaon–Kalwa Naka.

The Thane Traffic Police clarified that emergency and essential service vehicles, including those belonging to the police, fire brigade and ambulance services, will be exempt from the restrictions to ensure uninterrupted emergency response.

Authorities have urged commuters to cooperate during the construction period and adhere to traffic advisories to avoid congestion in the area.