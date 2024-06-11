Kharghar faces 18-hour power cut, relief at last

Mumbai: Kharghar residents faced an 18-hour power cut starting Sunday night, affecting sectors 16, 17, 18, and parts of sectors 15 and 19. The outage began at 11 pm on Sunday and continued through most of Monday, with power finally being restored at 5 pm, bringing relief to the residents. HT Image

On Monday, social media buzzed with frustrated citizens seeking answers from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Abhijit, a user on X, posted, “No electricity in Kharghar sector 19 since 11 pm on Sunday. No one at the substation is picking up calls and the complaint lodged on X has yielded no results. This is harassment by the callous MSEDCL authorities.”

MSEDCL officials attributed the blackout to a short circuit caused by water accumulation in areas with high tension lines. “It was a major fault wherein both the main as well as backup feeder was affected. As a result, the load from the main line couldn’t be shifted to the backup line, resulting in the extended blackout,” explained an executive engineer with the department.

Residential societies like Vastu Vihar in sector 16, which houses 198 flats, struggled with minimal water supply due to the inability to pump water. “With no electricity, it was not possible to pump water. Therefore, water already available in the tank was supplied to the residents,” said Seema Tank, a resident from the society.

For 18-year-old Nandini Wadhwani, the outage disrupted her efforts to complete Mumbai University application forms. “It was the last day for filling in the form. But, since my mobile battery was already at 20%, I decided it is best to conserve it because there was no power even on Monday afternoon and no clarity when it would be restored,” she said. “I will now have to talk with the officials if I can try tomorrow or else I won’t get admission in the colleges I prefer.”

Non-functioning elevators and draining gadget batteries were major concerns for most residents. “Since I have come to my office, I was able to charge my phone. But the same cannot be said about my mother and son back at home. In fact, after 1 pm, I have not been able to contact them either. We will have to wait until evening to see further status,” said Priti Chaturvedi from sector 19.