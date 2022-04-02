Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests.
Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42, was the first to start this initiative and was spotted by passers-by feeding them water from his own bottles.
Monkeys, langurs, dogs, cats and birds are often found roaming in the ghat and birds especially get heat stroke as they fly high in the sky. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads.
A social worker, Ramesh Harne from Murbad, on his way through the Ghat, spotted Ghude interacting with a monkey and stopped to see what he was doing. He saw Ghude calling the monkey and feeding it water from his own bottle and recorded the video of the cop.
Harne said, “While performing his duty for the people, he also efficiently helps the animals to cope up with the heat. I saw him cajoling the animals to come to him to get water. He ensures that he is gentle and do not scare them. Most people ignore the animals thinking it is the job of the forest department to provide water to them.”
Ghude has been working in these ghats for more than two years and expressed that he knows an animal is thirsty when it is searching for something. He is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them. He is now helped by other cops working with him and the entire team provides water to the animals.
Ghude said, “Earlier, I was not able to understand why the animals used to venture out on the roads. Gradually, on observing them, I realised that they come out looking for water, especially in October and the summer months. During this time, the watering holes in the forest are dry. However, in this process, most of them meet with accidents. While patrolling in the daytime, apart from work, I started analysing their behaviour and started approaching animals with a bottle of water and sometimes taking a small pot in which I kept water for birds. Every day, we get four to five such animals. Now our team is together doing this work.”
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud. Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. Bhosale's wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune Municipal Corporation.
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
