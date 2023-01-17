KJ Somaiya prof who forced students to strip, suspended

Mumbai: The professor from KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce (KJSCSC), Vidyavihar, who allegedly asked around 13 to 14 students to strip down to their underwear and then kicked and hit them with shoes, was suspended on Monday.

A show cause notice has also been issued to him and has been directed to respond within two weeks.

The incident took place during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Dahanu in the last week of December. The students were also allegedly made to stand partially clothed in the cold for two hours.

KJSCSC adopted a village in Dahanu wherein an NSS camp was organised in the last week of December, where Students and teachers were accommodated in the same place but in different rooms in the village. At about 11.30pm the professor asked the students to remove their clothes. As soon as the students refused, they were brutally beaten again. Out of fear, all students removed their clothes except underwear. As it was extremely cold outside, the professors took all the students to the open space. The students were begging the professor to forgive them, but they were kept in the cold for about two hours.

As per sources, after returning from the camp, students narrated the incident to the principal of the college. The principal and other professors discussed this with the students for an hour. Some even said that ‘the professor is apologising, forgive him and drop the subject’. Students are, however, angry as no action has been taken against this professor despite the assurance.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, chairman, of the RTI department, Indian Youth Congress wrote a letter to higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, vice-chancellor, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who is also the chancellor of the University of Mumbai about taking action against a responsible professor.

After a media report, student associations demanded the suspension of the professor. KJSCSC management had a meeting and decided to suspend the professor on Monday. A spokesperson from the KJSCSC said, “The professor has been suspended and he’s being given a notice wherein he will respond within 15 days.”