MUMBAI: In a momentous tribute to the literature of Maharashtra, Shirwade-Vani, the ancestral village of renowned poet Kusumagraj, is set to be officially declared a ‘Poetry Village’ on February 27, coinciding with Marathi Language Day and his birth anniversary. Marathi language and industries minister Uday Samant will make the formal announcement and inaugurate a poetry gallery in the village. Kusumagraj’s birthplace to be declared ‘Poetry Village’ on Marathi Language Day

The initiative, spearheaded by the Maharashtra government in collaboration with the Marathi Language Ministry, the State Marathi Vikas Sanstha and the Shirwade-Vani Gram Panchayat, follows the success of the first Poetry Village established in Ubhadanda, Vengurla, the birthplace of poet Mangesh Padgaonkar.

“The poetry village in Shirwade Vani will feature 15 poetry halls, with the first hall ready for inauguration in the initial phase,” said an official from the department. “The halls will showcase Kusumagraj’s literary works as well as writings from local poets and authors.” Government authorities plan to gradually expand the initiative, ensuring that regional literary talent finds a platform. Each hall is expected to cost between ₹500,000 and ₹600,000, covering infrastructure, seating, bookshelves and décor.

Taking inspiration from Hay-on-Wye, the renowned book village in Wales, the initiative aims to establish Shirwade-Vani as a literary hub where poetry and books take centre stage.

Shyamkant Deore, director of the State Marathi Vikas Sanstha, emphasised the broader vision behind the initiative. “After Ubhadanda, this will be the second poetry village in Maharashtra,” he said. “The establishment of 15 poetry halls will provide a dedicated space for Marathi literature and poetry to flourish.”

The event will witness the presence of four key ministers, including Samant, minister for school education Dada Bhuse, agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate and Food and Drug Administration minister Narahari Zirawal. “With the creation of this poetry village, Shirwade Vani is poised to become a literary landmark, providing poetry lovers and scholars with an extensive collection of Marathi literary treasures,” said Samant. “The initiative reaffirms Maharashtra’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its rich linguistic and literary heritage.”