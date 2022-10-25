Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Labourer falls to death at an under-construction building site in Vikroli

Labourer falls to death at an under-construction building site in Vikroli

Published on Oct 25, 2022 10:42 PM IST

According to the police, the deceased, Ajijul Ahmed Ansari, 31, a resident of Mira Road and a father of two, working as labourer at 22-storey under-construction building for Shraddha Builders in Tagore Nagar, Vikroli East. Ansari was expert in fitting tiles and plaster

ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai A 31-year-old labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Vikroli East on Sunday morning.

The cousin brother of the deceased, who too was working at the same site as a labourer, alleged that the contractor did not provide them with safety belt which led to accident.

We have registered a case of negligence against the labour contractor Shafiq Shaikh and the safety engineer Ketan Parab, said senior inspector Suvidha Chavan of the Vikroli police station.

According to the police, the deceased, Ajijul Ahmed Ansari, 31, a resident of Mira Road and a father of two, working as labourer at 22-storey under-construction building for Shraddha Builders in Tagore Nagar, Vikroli East. Ansari was expert in fitting tiles and plaster and his cousin, Najmul Mandal, 26, was also working with him.

The incident occurred around 9:30am on Sunday when Ansari lost his balance and fell in the duct area. Mandal claimed he is not aware from which floor Ajijul fell.

Mandal said they reached the site around 8:45am. But Shaikh and Parab had not arrived. Ansari was working on a higher floor seemed to have lost balance, said a police officer.

After hearing a loud noise a few workers rushed to the back of the building. “I, too, rushed there and saw my cousin lying in a pool of blood. We rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, but he was declared dead before admission,” said Mandal.

