Laila Khan murder: Convict seeks leniency

Mumbai: Parvez Tak, convicted for the murder of starlet Laila Khan and five members of her family, who had gone missing on February 7, 2011, on Tuesday sought leniency, claiming that there was a strong possibility of him being falsely implicated in the case. HT Image

Tak’s counsel Wahab Khan on Tuesday told the sessions court that he had made applications, seeking Tak’s medical records, psychological evaluation, report from probation officer, report on his socio-economic condition and a report on his family.

“We had also sought a report from the prison on his behaviour which was positive with no complaints. There is a possibility of reformation. There was no direct evidence against Tak,” Khan said. Tak urged the court to consider his family background as his wife is working in an orphanage and earns a negligible amount, which is not sufficient for the survival of the family that includes his parents.

Khan, during his arguments, further highlighted that the court had discarded the motive that Tak wanted to push girls into prostitution. The accused had not been held guilty of hatching a conspiracy or kidnapping or robbery, which shows that this was a spontaneous act after a quarrel.

“There is no evidence as to what the quarrel was about and who started it. The court has convicted him only based on circumstantial evidence and that the bodies were recovered at his instances,” Khan said, adding that a co-accused Shakir Hussain was still absconding. “What if tomorrow it comes out that Hussain had killed all of them and that Tak had been falsely implicated?” Khan questioned.