Land allotment: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation

Both houses of the legislature on Monday witnessed uproar after the opposition demanded resignation of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar.

Sattar is accused of illegally allotting 37.19 acres of grazing land in Washim, estimated to be worth ₹150 crore, to a local resident. The MLA from chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is also facing allegations of forcing officials to sell passes for Sillod festival to the agriculture department’s suppliers.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

This pandemonium comes days after the government was attacked over the NIT land allotment in Nagpur by Shinde.

Leader of opposition in the assembly, Ajit Pawar, said Sattar, using his quasi-judicial powers as minister of state for revenue, had on June 17 handed over the government land to one Yogesh Khandare.

“This is despite a district court giving a contrary ruling. It is a gross misuse of power and the minister should immediately resign,” he said, adding the allotment was done a few days before the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government was toppled.

Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, also said the Supreme Court had in 2011 ruled that grazing land could not be given for private use and accordingly, the state had issued an order in this regard. “On July 5 this year, Washim collector wrote to the government stating that Sattar’s ruling was illegal and it would lead to the contempt of the top court.”

Either the minister should resign or the chief minister should sack him from the cabinet, he said.

Congress MLA and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Sattar should be sacked immediately to avoid any influence on the case ahead of the next hearing on January 11.

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said, “Two chief ministers had to resign due to the court strictures in the past. Keeping with the precedent, the minister should be sacked immediately.”

The Nagpur bench of Bombay high court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the allotment and directed Sattar and revenue officials to file their replies by January 11.

In the legislative council, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve said despite the objections raised by the district collector and other bureaucrats, the minister illegally gave the land to an individual. “Sattar is also involved in several such illegal acts in Aurangabad and other areas as minister where the cases are pending before the court.”

Opposition legislators also alleged, citing media reports, that Sattar had compelled officials of his department to collect funds from seed and fertiliser traders for a festival scheduled to be held in his constituency, Sillod, next month.

Eknath Khadse, an MLC from the NCP, said the target set by the minister was ₹15 crore.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis announced that action would be taken if any substance was found in these allegations. “Sometimes, the higher judicial authorities turn down the decisions taken by the quasi-judicial authorities. The high court had passed a similar stricture on a very senior minister from the previous government in a land allotment case. In the present case, I have not read the HC order, but we will not support anybody.”

About the charges related to collection of money for the festival, he said, “We will take stern action if any such this is being done through agriculture department officials.”

Opposition legislators trooped in the well demanding Sattar’s resignation. After a few adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day in the afternoon.