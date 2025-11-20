Mumbai: A Mumbai-based advocate has written to the Bombay High Court seeking its intervention into the death of a 13-year-old Vasai schoolgirl who allegedly died days after being subjected to severe corporal punishment at school. Lawyer urges HC to crack down on corporal punishment after Vasai schoolgirl’s death

In a letter sent to chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar on Wednesday, advocate Swapana Pramod Kode called the incident a stark reminder of the dangers posed by physical punishment in educational institutions. She urged the court to step in to ensure accountability and systemic reform.

Kajal Gaud, a Class 6 student at Shree Hanumat Vidya Mandir in Vasai (East), was among a group of students who were forced to do 100 sit-ups while carrying their schoolbags, as a punishment for arriving late on November 8. Kajal returned home complaining of severe pain, and her condition worsened over the following days. She died on November 14.

The school later claimed that Kajal suffered from a pre-existing health condition and that the teacher, Mamta Yadav, had not realised that the 13-year-old was among the students who were punished. The school also said that it had previously advised Kajal’s parents to seek medical attention. A preliminary medical report is understood to have recorded pulmonary oedema and splenomegaly, with the final findings yet to be released.

In her letter, Kode argued that the incident represents a grave violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees every individual, not least a child, the right to life, dignity, and safety. She noted that corporal punishment continues to be practised in schools despite explicit legal and policy prohibitions, and that Kajal’s death underscores the urgent need for stronger institutional safeguards.

The advocate has urged the high court to take suo motu cognisance of the case, constitute a special investigation team to conduct an independent inquiry into the child’s death and the functioning of the school, investigate alleged irregularities in its operations, consider suspending admissions and cancelling its recognition, issue statewide directions strictly prohibiting corporal punishment, and secure the educational future of students affected by the incident, including Kajal’s younger brother.

Kode’s letter also stated that judicial intervention is essential to ensure accountability in this case and to send a clear message that physical punishment has no place in the education system.