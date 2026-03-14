MUMBAI: Outraged after the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) omitted the names of both local MLAs and the MP from the invitation card for the inauguration of the new ward office building, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged a sit-in protest at the civic headquarters on Friday and surrounded the municipal commissioner’s office. Left out of invite, BJP leaders demand VVCMC commissioner’s suspension

The protest began at 9am and lasted over five hours during which BJP leaders and workers demanded the suspension of the municipal commissioner, Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi.

The matter concerns a new building the VVCMC constructed for Ward Committee A. Its inauguration ceremony was scheduled for Friday in the presence of former MLA Kshitij Thakur. However, the invitation card prepared for the event omitted the names of BJP MLAs Sneha Dubey Pandit and Vilas Tare, and party MP Hemant Savara.

Furthermore, MLA Rajan Naik’s name was printed in a corner of the card. Upon receiving this invitation, indignation spread rapidly within the BJP’s ranks, leading to a sit-in protest at the municipal headquarters on Friday morning.

Party members eventually entered the commissioner’s chamber, sat down while chanting bhajans, and declared they would not leave until the commissioner arrived. Leader of the opposition, Manoj Patil alleged that the commissioner had violated established protocol and demanded his immediate suspension.

The protest was temporarily called off after the additional commissioner issued a written assurance that action would be taken against the officials found responsible for the lapse. Later, the commissioner clarified that the document in question was not the official invitation card issued by the municipal corporation.

BJP MLA from Vasai Sneha Dubey Pandit, has written to the speaker of the legislative assembly, requesting permission to bring up the matter during the upcoming legislative session.