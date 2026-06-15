Mumbai: Residents of a Dindoshi Mhada colony, located along the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), woke up to an unwelcome visitor on Friday after a leopard wandered into the housing complex around 1.10 am. The animal prowled the premises for nearly an hour, tried to attack a pet cat, and then retreated into the adjoining forest. Leopard enters Dindoshi Mhada colony near SGNP

The colony comprises 28 residential buildings and bungalows and houses over 5,000 people. Residents said the animal approached a Persian cat inside the grilled enclosure of a ground-floor flat but fled after a resident raised an alarm.

“It was trying to get at the cat through the grill, I opened the grill and saw the leopard. The moment it saw me, I started shouting, and it ran away,” said a resident who witnessed the incident.

Devendra Chaturvedi, a resident, said the sighting has left many families anxious. “My daughter returns home late because of her work shifts. I have stayed awake over the last few nights because of concerns about the leopard,” he said.

Residents said this was the first leopard sighting inside the colony this year, though encounters with the animal have been reported in the area over the years.

Deepak Birhade, former secretary of Nisarg Housing Society where the leopard was spotted, said the animal has long frequented the neighbourhood. “The leopard has been coming here for many years. It has never attacked any person. So far, it has only preyed on cats and dogs within the colony,” he said.

Vivek Mishra, secretary of the society, said residents have repeatedly been advised to remain cautious, especially during late-night hours.

“We tell parents not to allow children to play outside after 10 pm and advise residents to avoid stepping out after midnight. At the same time, we must remember that we have encroached upon the animal’s habitat and are now witnessing the consequences,” he said.

According to Mishra, stray dog numbers in the locality have fallen sharply over the years, largely due to leopard predation. He also believes the animal may have altered its route after access points near the Raheja complex were blocked.

Following an inspection on Sunday, forest officials said they are trying to identify how the leopard entered the colony and whether those access points can be restricted. Residents demanded that the retaining wall bordering the forest be raised, though officials maintained that such a measure alone would not prevent leopard movement.

Corporator Tulsiram Shinde urged the forest department to install a cage similar to the one previously used near Raheja Towers.

“The leopard is now being spotted on the main road of the neighbourhood. Earlier, it was seen near Raheja. The department should trap the animal safely and release it deeper inside the forest,” he said.

While some residents expressed concern, wildlife volunteers stressed that the situation should not be seen as a conflict.

“The movement of leopards in areas bordering the national park is natural. There has been no attack on any person. If residents follow basic precautions, the risk remains negligible,” said Sonu Singh of Mumbaikars for SGNP.