Low supply hits fuel stations in city
With petrol and diesel in short supply, operations at fuel stations across the city were affected on Friday, with a few of them in south Mumbai running dry.
According to petrol dealers, bulk consumers have been purchasing fuel from retail outlets after the discontinuation of discounted rates, leading to low supply. Bulk purchasers include the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.
“The problem of non-availability of fuel is across the country. One of the major reasons is the discounted rates have been discontinued for bulk consumers of petroleum products and they are being charged at premium. The bulk consumers, including railways, transport companies, and mills, have now started buying fuel from retail outlets, resulting in low availability for retail consumers,” Uday Lodh, president, Federation of all Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association, said.
Another reason for the low supply is the delay by oil companies, dealers said. “There has been a delay in the supply of petrol and diesel. No definitive answer was given to us and our vehicles were asked to return without fuel. This led to the delay in refuelling pumps across the city and Maharashtra,” a petrol dealer who did not want to be named said.
The regularisation in the supply is expected in the coming days, “As the international prices of oil come down, the situation is expected to get better,” Lodh said.
Will hardline Hindutva politics make a comeback in Maharashtra?
In the run-up to the key urban local body polls in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are attempting to bring the hardline Hindutva agenda back on the table which might work to their advantage but at the same time could stir the political pot. Over three decades later, the state may see the resurgence of Hindutva.
UP’s active Covid case count crosses 1,000-mark
LUCKNOW Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday, after a gap of 36 days, as 188 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours and 123 recovered from the infection. “There are 1,044 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. Till now, UP had tested 110365223 Covid samples, reported 2072455 cases and 23,502 deaths among patients.
Webinar on Class 11 online admission process on May 11
Following the director of education's (secondary and higher secondary) announcement of a tentative online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23, the education department has organised an online webinar for students and parents on May 11. While from May 1, a 'mock demo registration' of the process of filling up the part 1 form will be held.
Delhi's daily Covid tally surges again with 1,042 new cases, 2 more deaths added
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark again on Friday after 1,042 infections were recorded, pushing the caseload to 18,72,699, according to the health department's bulletin. Two more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday and the toll is over 26,100. The overall recoveries, meanwhile, have climbed to 18,43,282 after 757 patients were discharged on Friday. The active cases in the national capital have climbed to 3,253, compared to 2,970 on Thursday.
Housing demand rises in east and west Pune during Jan-Mar 2022: Report
The home buying sentiment saw a considerable improvement starting in January 2022. Popular micro-markets in the eastern and western belts, such as Tane, Wakad, Bopodi, Kharadi and Kalewadi, posted a surge in housing demand in the above quarter, as per a report compiled by 99acres.com Developers in the city continued with schemes such as a 100 per cent refund guarantee, which helped increase sales in the new home category.
