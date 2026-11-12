Mafia raj replaced by rule of law, bulldozer now UP’s brand: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described bulldozers as a brand associated with Uttar Pradesh, saying if companies manufacture bulldozers and tractors in the state, demand for them will grow on its own in India and abroad. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the CNH Industrial Groundbreaking ceremony via video conference, in Lucknow on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

He asserted that ‘mafia raj’ in UP has been replaced by rule of law, and the policy of zero tolerance towards crime, criminals and bulldozer action has made the state a prime destination for investment.

The chief minister was virtually addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of CNH Industrial’s tractor manufacturing plant in Sector 8D of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. The plant is being set up at a cost of over ₹1,200 crore.

UP’s share in India’s tractor market is 18.5%, he said, adding that this investment will give new strength to the local economy. He assured the CNH management of all possible cooperation and facilities from the state government.

The bulldozer has emerged as a potent political symbol of the Adityanath-led government in UP, representing its “tough-on-crime” and “anti-encroachment” image. A large and powerful vehicle used for clearing ground or knocking down buildings, it has been in much use in the state as part of overall action against Mafia and anti-social elements in razing down their illegal establishments.

Making a pitch for the state’s improved law and order situation, Adityanath said UP, which faced several questions over “neglect, backwardness and lawlessness before 2017”, has transformed from a “state of unrest” into one of celebration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He attributed the improvement in law and order not just to police recruitment and modernisation, but also to the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.

‘Jewar India’s jewel, investment hub’

Adityanath also referred to the transformation of the Jewar region, saying the area, which was once notorious for crime and violence, was now emerging as a major investment destination. He credited farmers, public representatives and local people for contributing to the region’s development, saying their cooperation had helped bring large investments to the area.

He said the area where bullets once flew, and which was notorious for its crime rate, has today become the ‘jewel’ of India and the best destination for investment.

With the Noida International Airport and the development of the Yeida, the entire region is developing as a major industrial, economic and logistics hub, he added. Important projects like HCL-Foxconn’s semiconductor plant, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, MSME Park and Data Centres are taking shape here.

UP, once counted among Bimaru states, has moved out of the bottom five and joined the country’s top three economies. The state is moving fast towards the target of becoming a 1-trillion-dollar economy, he added.

“UP has built its identity in ease of doing business, fearless business and trust of doing business. The state has been a top achiever and stands first in the country in deregulation,” said Adityanath.

₹50 lakh crore investment proposals in 9.5 years

Adityanath said in the last nine-and-a-half years, the double-engine government has received investment proposals of more than ₹50 lakh crore. Of these, investments worth ₹15 lakh crore have hit the ground and proposals worth ₹7.5 lakh crore will see ground-breaking through the upcoming Investors Summit.

He said the number of factories in the state has increased from 14,000 to 35,000. MSME units have reached 1 crore and the number of start-ups has risen from 120 to 25,000.

The CM said CNH Industrial’s plant, to come up on 100 acres, will give new momentum to farm mechanisation and modern manufacturing in the state. The ₹1,200 crore investment will create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Adityanath said the state’s huge demographic dividend is being linked with skills in collaboration with companies like Tata, Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, Infosys and HCL to prepare an industry-ready workforce. UP is opening new doors of innovation and employment in emerging sectors like IT, semiconductors, cyber, robotics and agritech.

Yogi pays tribute to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mother

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Bhopal on Thursday and paid tribute to the mother of Union agriculture minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Adityanath’s office in a statement.

Chouhan’s mother Kashi Bai had passed away on October 30. On Thursday, Adityanath participated in the ‘Trayodashi Sanskar’ and ‘Shanti Bhoj’ of Chouhan’s late mother in Bhopal, according to the statement. The CM offered flowers on the portrait of late Kashi Bai and paid heartfelt tribute. While consoling the bereaved family members, he prayed to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed noble soul at his feet and to give strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this immense sorrow.

During this, cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former minister Mahendra Singh and others also paid tribute.