Get to know... Aaliyah Kashyap
Digital creator and host Aaliyah Kashyap (@AaliyahKashyap) is listening to The Strokes, craving biryani and fan-girling over Martin Scorsese
Currently I am: Working on something exciting for YouTube.
High point in life: Getting married to the love of my life and celebrating with my closest friends and family.
Low point in life: Moving away from home to study and dealing with my mental health. I’ve worked for years to overcome it with therapy.
On my playlist: Adore u, by Fred Again and Obongjayar; Soma, by The Strokes; Yeh Duniya, by Curtain Blue.
Today I’m craving: Mutton biryani from Arsalan in Kolkata.
Last thing I ordered online: Halloween decor.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop comparing yourself to other people on social media. You’re doing great.
My favourite subject in school: Psychology.
I’d swipe right on: Empathy.
My secret skill is: I love cooking, baking and feeding people.
A superpower I wish I had: Being able to talk to animals.
My favourite Sunday memory: My mom and I would go to Indigo Deli for coffee and gossip.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Martin Scorsese in New York in 2017. My dad had a meeting with him and surprised me.
My favourite bad habit: Binge watching reality TV shows.
If I could time travel: I’d attend college and finish my degree. I dropped out because I was homesick.
The best thing about fame: Meeting so many cool people and working with so many beloved brands.
The worst thing about fame: The unwanted opinions and trolling.
From HT Brunch, November 14, 2026
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