From rich gravies to distinct regional spices: 3 Indian vegetarian curry recipes that offer more than the usual paneer dishes: Step-by-step process
Apart from butter paneer and dal makhani, try three regional Indian curries that showcase the richness of vegetarian food.
If you are craving for Indian curries beyond the usual paneer recipes, then you have to try these three vegetarian curries shared by Chef Nar Singh, assistant sous chef, Bhog Indian Restaurant, New Jersey. These curries bring together lesser-highlighted Indian ingredients and modern cooking techniques, demonstrating how chefs can create sophisticated vegetarian dishes without compromising their regional character.
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1. Smoked pumpkin and makhana curry
Ingredients
400 g pumpkin, cubed
80 g makhana (fox nuts)
1 onion, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, pureed
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
½ tsp garam masala
2 tbsp cream or cashew paste
1 tbsp ghee
Salt to taste
Method
1. Roast the makhana in a dry pan until crisp. Set aside.
2. Roast or grill the pumpkin until lightly caramelised.
3. Heat ghee and add cumin seeds.
4. Add onion and cook until golden, followed by ginger-garlic paste.
5. Add tomato puree, turmeric, coriander powder and chilli powder.
6. Cook until the masala thickens.
7. Add pumpkin and a little water. Simmer for 8–10 minutes.
8. Add cashew paste or cream and finish with garam masala.
9. Fold in the roasted makhana just before serving.
Chef's twist: A light smoking technique can be used to give the pumpkin a subtle wood-fired character.
2. Anardana gobhi curry
Ingredients
500 g cauliflower florets
1 onion, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, puréed
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp anardana powder
½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
½ tsp garam masala
1 tbsp ghee or oil
1 tbsp roasted pomegranate seeds
Fresh coriander
Salt to taste
Method
1. Roast cauliflower florets until golden and slightly charred.
2. Heat oil and temper cumin seeds.
3. Add onion and sauté until golden.
4. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes.
5. Add turmeric, coriander powder and chilli powder.
6. Cook until the masala becomes thick.
7. Add roasted cauliflower and a little water.
8. Simmer for 5–7 minutes.
9. Finish with anardana powder, garam masala and roasted pomegranate seeds.
Signature flavour: The sweet-tart character of pomegranate cuts through the richness of the masala, giving the cauliflower a bright and distinctive finish.
3. Lotus stem and walnut curry
Ingredients
400 g lotus stem (nadru), sliced
80 g walnuts
1 onion, finely chopped
150 g yoghurt
1 tsp fennel powder
½ tsp dry ginger powder
2 green cardamoms
1 black cardamom
1 small cinnamon stick
½ tsp turmeric
1 tbsp mustard oil
250 ml water
Salt to taste
Method
1. Boil lotus stem until tender but still slightly firm.
2. Lightly roast the walnuts and grind them into a coarse paste.
3. Heat mustard oil and add cardamom and cinnamon.
4. Add onion and cook until lightly golden.
5. Lower the heat and gradually add whisked yoghurt.
6. Add fennel powder, dry ginger powder and turmeric.
7. Stir in the walnut paste and water.
8. Add lotus stem and simmer for 10–12 minutes.
9. Adjust seasoning and serve hot.
Signature flavour: Walnut provides an earthy richness and creamy texture to the gravy, while fennel and dry ginger bring a characteristic Kashmiri-style aromatic profile.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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