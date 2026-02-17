Macron in Mumbai: Traffic advisory issued ahead of key India-France event

As French President Emmanuel Macron begins his India visit, Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday. The advisory comes ahead of the key India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026 event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) reacts next to his wife Brigitte Macron (L) upon their arrival in Mumbai on February 17, 2026. The French president begins a three-day official visit to Mumbai and then New Delhi, his fourth trip to India since 2018, which will be punctuated by a series of events alongside the Indian Prime Minister. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (AFP)

The IFYI event will be held at the Gateway of Mumbai, for which traffic advisories have been issued.

What's on agenda for Macron-Modi today? Around 3:15pm on Tuesday, President Macron and PM Modi are set to hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai.

Later in the day, by 5:15pm, the two leaders are set to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

Mumbai police warns of congestion Mumbai Traffic Police are expecting traffic congestion on adjoining roads due to VVIP movements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Bahram Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in south Mumbai from 2 pm to 9 pm, an official told news agency PTI.

Due to this, the stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles, in both directions.