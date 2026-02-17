Macron in Mumbai: Traffic advisory issued ahead of key India-France event
The IFYI event will be held at the Gateway of Mumbai, for which traffic advisories have been issued.
As French President Emmanuel Macron begins his India visit, Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday. The advisory comes ahead of the key India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026 event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What's on agenda for Macron-Modi today?
Around 3:15pm on Tuesday, President Macron and PM Modi are set to hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai.
Later in the day, by 5:15pm, the two leaders are set to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.
Mumbai police warns of congestion
Mumbai Traffic Police are expecting traffic congestion on adjoining roads due to VVIP movements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Bahram Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in south Mumbai from 2 pm to 9 pm, an official told news agency PTI.
Due to this, the stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles, in both directions.
Due to the closure, residents have been advised to use the alternative route from Regal Junction to take on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road, and Bomen Behram Road.
The stretch of Jokhim Alva Chowk to Adam Street junction will also be closed for all types of vehicular movement except emergency vehicles, the official added further.
Due to this closure, vehicles may go to Alva Chowk to Radio club via P Ramchandani Marg to Haji Niyaz Azmi Road to Jagannath Palav Chowk ( Bhid Bhajan Temple), then right turn for Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, complete turn around Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
Furthermore, the taxi and BEST bus stands at Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg will also be closed.
No parking areas have also been established. As per police, no parking will be allowed on Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosle Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B K Boman Behram Road.
The stretch behind Hotel Taj from Raobahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat has also been designated as a no-parking area.
