MUMBAI: The Madh-Versova bridge, which will connect the Madh peninsula to mainland Versova, has got the green signal from the central government. Around 2.5 km long and spanning the Madh Creek, the cable-stayed structure has received in-principle clearance from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC). Madh-Versova bridge gets green nod from centre

Originally envisioned in the 1967 city’s Development Plan, tenders for the project were floated in March last year and a work order was issued in September that year.

Once the ₹2,395-crore bridge is complete, it will slash travel time from Versova to Madh from 90 minutes to 5 minutes, as motorists will no longer have to take the 22-km circuitous route via Link Road, SV Road or the Western Express Highway, and Malwani to reach Madh.

Although permission has been received from both the Union forest department and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, a final nod is required from the Bombay High Court.

Union commerce and industry minister, and Mumbai North MP, Piyush Goyal, has been instrumental in fast-tracking the permission. “The Madh-Versova bridge is set to become a landmark of modern engineering excellence, delivering faster, safer and sustainable connectivity that will transform commuting across Mumbai,” said Goyal.

The project, whose alignment was revised and finalised in 2020 after the local Koli community raised objections, is expected to begin in the next few months. It will be completed in three years.